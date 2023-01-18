SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police reported Tuesday a 17-year-old San Benito man was arrested and charged with one count of false alarm or report, a state jail felony.

According to police around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they received information regarding a possible shooting threat to the San Benito High School.

The [social] post pictured a semi-automatic pistol and a knife and boasted about someone ‘being ready to go back to school’, according to San Benito Police.

The man re-posted the images and added a caption that insinuated the weapons were going to be used at San Benito High School on Wednesday during lunchtime.

Police said they worked quickly to identify and locate the suspect and at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they made an arrest.

Currently, police said there is no indication of a credible threat to any other San Benito CISD campus.