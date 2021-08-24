San Benito woman out thousands of dollars, contractor violates agreement

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito resident is left without her money after the contractor she hired stopped replying to her.

“This is the property where I had anticipated to build a home,” said Maricela Cardoza, a previous customer of Prestige Home Builders in San Benito. “He never returned any of my emails, I then sent out certified notifications to him and he refused to sign any of them.”

Cardoza is referring to the owner of Prestige Home Builders, also known as RGV Prestige Home Builders, Luis Arevalo. According to Cardoza, Arevalo asked her to pay a $17,940 down payment upfront. She complied but has not heard from him since.

Cardoza is a frontline medical worker and caught COVID-19 earlier this year, cutting back her hours at work.

“I became ill with COVID-19 so I went through different financial circumstances,” said Cardoza.

When Cardoza was out of work, she notified the mortgage company, Academy Mortgage Company, and they denied her a loan. According to Cardoza’s contract with Prestige if she is not approved for her mortgage the contract terminates.

However, instead of Cardoza receiving her money back, Arevalo cashed and signed the cashier’s check only two days after receiving it from Cardoza.

“It’s very disappointing to know that this builder has stolen from me and my children,” said Cardoza.

Attorney Benjamin A. Neece from the Neece Law Firm said the contract is simple enough.

“If the buyer can’t get approval for a loan then the contract terminates, it’s really that simple,” said Neece. “She would deserve what she paid for and if she hasn’t gotten it then I think she deserves her money back.”

Real estate market expert, broker, and owner of RE/MAX Elite, Norma Hinojosa, said that the down payment is usually not paid upfront.

“And you typically do not want to give a down payment until the day of closing,” said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa said that any buyer should consult with a real estate agent or attorney before they sign a contract with a builder.

Now, Cardoza said all that she has worked hard for is gone.

“I’m very disappointed at Mr. Luis Arevalo because this is a home that was anticipated to be built for my children and I, we’ve worked so hard,” said Cardoza.

Cardoza added she is open to speaking with Arevalo.