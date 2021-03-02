San Benito to host vaccination clinic for individuals 65 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito announced they will be hosting a first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older.

To pre-register, individuals can call (956) 338-1875 starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The phone line will remain open until 500 individuals are pre-registered, said the release.

Those registering will need to provide their full name, complete address, date of birth and a number to be contacted at.

They will then be given a time to pick up vaccination packets at the San Benito Fair Grounds on Thursday, March 4.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on Friday, March 5, at the San Bento Fair Grounds located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway.

The release states second doses will not be administered at the clinic, and no overnight parking will be allowed. It is also mentioned that no restrooms will be available at the facility.

Officials said this clinic is only for those 65 and older and that the clinic is open to anyone that meets the criteria, not just San Benito residents.