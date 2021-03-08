San Benito to host second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COVID-19 RGV Information

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito will be having a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 9.

According to a release, the clinic will take place Tuesday at the San Benito Fair Grounds, located at 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This clinic is only for those that received the first dose on February 9 at the same location.

Officials ask individuals to bring an identification card and the COVID-19 vaccination record card they received when obtaining the first dose.

Overnight parking will not be allowed.

“If you received a first-dose vaccination at the Fairgrounds on February 9th, you are GUARANTEED the second dose,” said the release.

This is a joint effort with San Benito CISD and Cameron County, said the release.

