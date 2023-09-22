SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Music Festival is set to take place this Saturday with fun, food and plenty of live music.

NBC23 spoke with Nikki Serano, special events planner with the City of San Benito, who said the event is a celebration of the music of South Texas and San Benito.

“San Benito has a really deep musical history and we want to promote that and share that with the entire community and the neighboring communities,” Serano said.

The event will take place Saturday at W.H. Heavin Memorial Park. Gates open at 4 p.m. and entry is $5.

For more information on the event visit www.staysanbenito.com