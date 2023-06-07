SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District will hold a community parade to honor the Lady Greyhound softball team on their successful season.

The parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, along Sam Houston Boulevard in downtown San Benito. It will run northbound on Sam Houston Boulevard from Brooks Street near the Dollar General, toward City Hall on Adele Street.

The parade is open to the public. Display posters, banners, pompoms, or spirit towels, showing Greyhound spirit are welcome.

The Lady Greyhounds are the 2023 UIL Texas Class 6A Region IV Softball District Champions, Bi-District Champions, Area Champions, Regional Quarterfinal, Semifinal & Final Champions, and State Semifinalists.