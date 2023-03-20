SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Historical Society and Museum will be celebrating the life and legacy of Freddy Fender during a historical marker unveiling ceremony.

The San Benito native was a Tejano singer known for his number one hits “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” and “Before the next Teardrop Falls,” and as part of the Texas Tornadoes.

The unveiling event for the hometown hero will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at 143 Freddy Fender Lane in San Benito

Following the ceremony Fender’s Grammys, gold records and more will be available for viewing at the Freddy Fender Museum located on 210 E. Heywood in San Benito.

Fender, who’s real name was Baldemar Huerta, died in 2006.