SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito will be having a drive-thru vaccination event for their residents.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot next to Heavin Park at 355 W. US Highway 77.

According to a post, attendees must pre register by December 1 by calling (956) 357-4564.

Because of the pandemic, experts urge everyone to get their flue shot this year.

The post states this is a free event.