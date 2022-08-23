This image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service shows a closeup of a mosquito on human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP)

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito will continue to spray for mosquitos until the pest population decreases.

San Benito conducts the majority of Vector Control operations such as fumigation early in the morning or late at night when mosquito activity is most active and winds are calm.

High wind speed and rain prohibit mosquito spraying, according to the city.

Spraying begins with Zone 1, which encompases the north side of expressway 77/83 to Business 77 from Whalen Road to the resaca, and continues daily through each respective zone.

Zone 2 ranges from the south side of Expressway 77/83 from FM 509 to FM 732 city limits. Zone 3 covers south Business 77, north Expressway 83 to FM 732. Zone 4 covers the north side of Business 77 from FM 509 to FM 510.