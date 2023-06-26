SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito teenager is dead following a rollover crash Monday morning, police said.

At 2:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of McCulloch Street in reference to a single-vehicle rollover crash, a news release from the San Benito Police Department stated.

Upon arrival, police saw a white 2010 Cadillac Escalade that rolled over, coming to a stop in the front yard of a home. Officers found a man lying feet from the vehicle, who said he was the driver and he had been ejected from the vehicle.

Officers then located an unresponsive man lying in the backseat of the vehicle. The man, identified as 18-year-old Jaime Abraham Samaniego of San Benito, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not state what caused the vehicle to roll over. The case remains under investigation.