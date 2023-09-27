SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Theresa Servellon announced her retirement as an educator in Texas after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

On Sept. 8, in a meeting held at the San Benito CISD administration building, the district’s Board of Trustees discussed the review of Servellon’s duties and employment contract. As a result of that meeting, she was placed on administrative leave.

Servellon served as superintendent for one year.

A statement from the district announcing the superintendent’s retirement/resignation stated that “the Board and Servellon have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District.”

“On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Servellon for her efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team during Servellon’s tenure as Superintendent,” the statement goes on.

The school board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent.