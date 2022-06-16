HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The San Benito Police Department and San Benito CISD responded to a threat made by a student attending summer school.

On June 16, at approximately 7:23 a.m. the San Benito PD received information about a threat made by a student through Snapchat.

The student was attending summer school at San Benito High School and made the threat by posting a photo of himself holding a handgun captioned, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Officers immediately responded, located the student at his residence, and took him into custody.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the student had obtained a photo of another student with a weapon and added the caption.

The suspect has been charged with one count of felony terroristic threat.