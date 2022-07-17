SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.

Troopers say Fernandez was driving the wrong way on Interstate 14 near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit in a 2017 Toyota Corolla when he struck a 2013 Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on the interstate.

His car caught fire and troopers say good Samaritans attempted to free Fernandez from his burning vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Investigators say two rear seat passengers in the Kia were not wearing their seatbelts and died in the crash.

They were identified as 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, Texas, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Maria Peinado, of Nipomo, California.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital in Temple, Texas.