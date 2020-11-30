4 San Benito residents killed in early morning crash in Wharton County

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected. It was reported that five San Benito residents were killed, but there were four. Five people died in the crash in total.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Police say four San Benito residents, including a toddler, were killed in a crash in Wharton County on Sunday.

According to the Wharton police department, at approximately 3:56 a.m., a driver in a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound on US Highway 59, near the FM 961/ Highway 60 exit, left the roadway, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided head-on with an oncoming Nissan Altima.

The driver in the Cadillac SUV, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Magallon from Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults in the Altima, including the driver, were also killed in the crash. The driver of the Altima was identified as 25-year-old Dominique Ramirez from San Benito.

The right rear passenger was identified as 21-year-old Fernando Garcia, also from San Benito.

An additional occupant in the Altima, later identified as 2-year-old Isaac Daniel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the Oak Bend Medical.

PHI’s medical helicopter transported 6-month-old Isabella Monique Garcia, who was also a passenger in the Altima, to Hermann Memorial where her condition remains critical.

Everyone within the Nissan Altima were reported to have been wearing seatbelts, including both children who were within their car seats.

The crash remains under investigation.