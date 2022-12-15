SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave.

The district confirmed the action but would not release any details of his suspension.

In a statement released to CBS 4 and NBC 23, the district said: “The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that Gilbert Galvan, San Benito High School Principal, is currently on paid administrative leave.

“The District does not comment on personnel matters. Therefore, no further comment will be made regarding Mr. Galvan’s suspension and/or employment status.”

Galvan is a longtime educator and was appointed as principal at the high school this summer. He was previously the principal at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.

Galvan is currently the president of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals board of directors.

In 2018, he was named TASSP Region I Principal of the Year. He is also a former mayor of San Benito.