SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution.

The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates.

The first distribution will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18. The second distribution will take place from 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.

Both distributions will be at the San Benito City Service Center, located at 925 W. Stenger Street.

Residents and businesses must have proof of residency to obtain their sandbags. The city will hand out up to six sandbags, allowing only one distribution per household and or business. Proof of residency includes a utility bill, identification or a legal document.