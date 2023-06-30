SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preparations are underway in the City of San Benito for the annual ResacaFest .

The free festival begins at 4 p.m and ends at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Heavin Memorial Park Amphitheater.

“Our festival, which celebrates the spirit of America, so we’ll have fireworks out here, we’re going to have food vendors, live music, cold drinks, a car show,” Nikki Serrano, special events planner said.

There are many other activities for children of all ages such as mini golf and inflatables.

The community can enjoy the firework show, that beings at approximately at 9:15 p.m., and can continue with the entertainment afterwards with headliner Sunny Sauceda.