San Benito police: “Suspect had pistol before officer opened fire during disturbance call”

SAN BENITO, Texas — The city of San Benito issued a press release in regards to the officer involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 19.

The city said the release is to provide additional information and clarification regarding conflicting statements and reports.

On Aug. 19 San Benito police officers responded to a disturbance call and encountered a woman and a man involved in a physical struggle. Officials say while attempting to separate the two, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman and then to the officer.

The officer shot back, striking the man. Officers at the scene performed CPR but 21-year-old Samuel Mata later died from his injuries.

Mata’s mother said she just wants to know the truth. Mata’s aunt said the family does not understand how the officer proceeded to fire his weapon after supposedly telling Mata he was going to “mace him and pepper spray him.”

San Benito police shoot and kill man after responding to disturbance call