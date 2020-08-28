Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

San Benito police: “Suspect had pistol before officer opened fire during disturbance call”

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN BENITO, Texas — The city of San Benito issued a press release in regards to the officer involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 19.

The city said the release is to provide additional information and clarification regarding conflicting statements and reports.

On Aug. 19 San Benito police officers responded to a disturbance call and encountered a woman and a man involved in a physical struggle. Officials say while attempting to separate the two, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman and then to the officer.

The officer shot back, striking the man. Officers at the scene performed CPR but 21-year-old Samuel Mata later died from his injuries.

Mata’s mother said she just wants to know the truth. Mata’s aunt said the family does not understand how the officer proceeded to fire his weapon after supposedly telling Mata he was going to “mace him and pepper spray him.”

San Benito police shoot and kill man after responding to disturbance call

Click here to read the full police statement: Update-officer-involved-shootingDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday