San Benito police shoot and kill man after responding to disturbance call

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — An officer with the San Benito Police Department shot and killed a man after responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night.

Police responded to the disturbance call and encountered a woman and a man involved in a physical struggle. Officials say while attempting to separate the two, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman and then to the officer.

The officer then shot the man.

Officials say the officers at the scene performed CPR, however he later died of his injuries.

The revolver used by the man was recovered by police.

The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation, with the assistance of the San Benito Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

