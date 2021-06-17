San Benito police Sargeant officially sworn in

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO)—The San Benito Police Department officially has a new leader. Police Officer Rodney Serna was officially promoted.

Sgt. Serna was officially sworn in by Chief Mario Perea during a ceremony at the police department, according to the San Benito police department.

Serna, who has been employed with the SBPD for six years, will now be a first-line supervisor to other department members.

“I am glad the opportunity presented itself when it did and I was able to capitalize on it,” said Serna. “I will continue to serve the community like I have the past six years.”

