San Benito police identify shooting victim, suspect in custody

Source: San Benito Police Department Facebook

SAN BENITO, Texas — The San Benito police department released updated information on body found on Virginia Street and La Palma Street on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victim was identified as 60-year-old Adelaido Mendoza. He was found slouched over inside a pickup truck with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head.

Emergency Medic Services (EMS) was dispatched to provide medical treatment, but Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jesus Alfredo Robles, Source: San Benito Police Department

According to police witnesses identified 20-year-old Jesus Alfredo Robles as the suspect. They told police Robles left the location on foot, walking eastbound on Combes Street.

A search was conducted Robles was located hiding underneath an abandoned residence located on the 300 block of Julian Street.

San Benito police seized a firearm believed to be used in the shooting and secured as evidence.

Police said no motive has yet been determined.

