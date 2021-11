SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department presents the “Cram the Cruiser” Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The department’s news release said donations will benefit the local food pantry.

Donations will be accepted on November 17 and 18 at the San Benito Walmart from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations are to help feed the needy of San Benito.