Early morning burglaries target San Benito restaurants

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department said they are investigating several burglaries that have occurred over the past two months.

According to police burglaries have been primarily restaurants and have occurred in the early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Based on video surveillance police say it appears the same group of two to four individuals may be committing these crimes.

The subjects enter businesses after hours wearing face coverings and sweatshirts. They have taken cash registers and safes according to police.

Authorities ask if anyone has any information on these burglaries, contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.

Callers may remain anonymous.