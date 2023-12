SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is inviting the community to their annual ‘Christmas with a Cop’ event.

The festivities will include hot chocolate, movies and free giveaways to attendees.

Toys will be given out while supplies last.

‘Christmas with a Cop’ is scheduled for for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 16 at 210 E. Heywood St. in San Benito.