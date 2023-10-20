SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department advises the public to be aware of donation scams.

Authorities have been notified about people going door to door and businesses asking for donations for Lt. Resendez’s family, according to a release from San Benito PD.

“We want to advise the public that at this time the family of Lieutenant Resendez is not requesting monetary donations and that anybody asking for such has not been authorized to do so,” San Benito police said.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to contact local authorities.