SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito teen is facing felony charges after police suspected drugs were being kept and distributed at his residence.

On Tuesday, investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence located on the 100 block of Bonham St in San Benito, detaining 19-year-old Joshue Randy Sanchez upon arrival.

Investigators searched Sanchez’s bedroom and seized 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of crack cocaine, one gram of a THC oil cartridge, a handgun with various ammunition and a shoebox containing $24,000.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.