San Benito PD seeks to identify woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one in critical condition.

San Benito police officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 1600 block of South Sam Houston Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from San Benito PD.

Officers established that a Hispanic female in her early to mid 20s was crossing Sam Houston Street when she was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound.

The woman sustained significant injuries. She was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital.

She remains in critical condition, according to the release.

The driver of the truck was interviewed and released from the scene.

San Benito police are conducting an investigation to determine the female’s identity. She was wearing a gray-colored- Ecko brand shirt with black, loose fitting sweatpants. She also had white Tommy Hilfiger lace up shoes, per the release.

She is described as having a thin build, weighing approximately 110 to 130 pounds. She has the tattoo of the word “Love” on her left shoulder area, and a tattoo of a black colored heart on her right hip area.

Those with information are asked to contact the San Benito Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 361 – 3880.