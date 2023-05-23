SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is offering extra patrols around your home while you’re on vacation.

Residents who live within the San Benito city limits may submit a vacation watch request when they will be away from their home for more than two days but no more than seven days.

The quickest way to submit a request is to fill out the online form provided on the San Benito PD website. Residents may also contact dispatch so that an officer can visit their home and take the request in person. The police department asks that residents submit requests at least three days before they leave town.

“The San Benito Police Department cannot guarantee that extra patrols will keep your home from being damaged or burglarized,” the department’s website stated. “Be sure to notify the police if you return earlier than scheduled.”

Residents who are unsure if they live within the San Benito city limits may contact the dispatch office for assistance at (956) 361-3880.