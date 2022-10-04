SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department celebrated the annual National Night Out on Monday evening.

The event offered the public free food and drinks, and as Police Chief Mario Perea told ValleyCentral it was a great way to meet and discuss issues with the community.

“A lot of times when we meet some of the community, it’s because we’re dispatched out on a call for service. This is more like for them to come out, meet us and get to know us and you know, let them know that we’re part of the community and we’re here to help them.”

Monday evening’s event was free for families to enjoy.