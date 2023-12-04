SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for stealing cars and using a stolen credit card at a local jewelry store was arrested in Brownsville, the San Benito Police Department stated.

Source: San Benito Police Department press release

Jose Rodriguez Jr. was charged with seven counts of credit/debit card abuse, theft of property, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal mischief, according to a release from the San Benito Police Department.

On Nov. 20 authorities responded to the 400 block of S. Dick Dowling regarding a “suspicious man with a gun.”

The victim told dispatch a man attempted to enter her car but she managed to drive away. She added he appeared to have a “black revolver pistol.”

At the scene they spoke with a second victim who said a man attempted to enter into their vehicle as well, police said.

Authorities searched the area for the suspect but he was not found.

Officers later discovered the suspect used a stolen credit card at a local jewelry store at the 600 block of S. Reagan St.

Surveillance footage caught a glimpse of the man.

During the investigation, San Benito Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as San Benito resident, Jose Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez had an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred days after the initial crimes had been reported.

Detectives found that Rodriguez was residing in the City of Brownsville.

On Dec. 1, the San Benito Police Department, with the assistance of Cameron County District Attorneys Special Investigators Unit and the Brownsville Police Department SIU, located and arrested Rodriguez.

He was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and arraigned.

Rodriguez has a total bond of $315,000.