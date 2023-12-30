SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the manufacturing and delivery of drugs from a residence, authorities said.

Carlos Joel Lopez and Jonathon Tijerina are being charged with delivery of marijuana, delivery or offer of delivery and three counts of manufacture and delivery of a substance, according to a release from the San Benito Police Department.

Jonathan Tijerina (Source: San Benito Police Department) Carlos Joel Lopez (Source: San Benito Police Department)

On Dec. 29, authorities executed a search warrant at the 400 block of E. Powers Street.

According to the release, the San Benito SWAT Team found a total of 0.4 grams of crack cocaine, 5.39 pounds of marijuana, 29 grams of THC products, 19 grams of alprazolam and 37 grams of “dangerous drugs in pill form.”

Two suspects were arrested and identified as Lopez and Tijerana, police said.

Lopez and Tijerina were booked and processed at the city jail.