SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito unveiled a partnership with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Thursday.

UTRGV announced they will have an office at the San Benito Economic Development Corporation building. According to the city, they are hoping the partnership brings more economic growth within the city.

This will give local residents and business owners an opportunity to get help from the university.

“You can be any individual whether you have a business already or whether you want to start a business,” said Veronica Gonzalez, senior vice president of UTRGV. “Maybe you go ‘you know what? My business has been kind of stagnant over the years but I really want to grow it. Can you help me with what I need to do to get to the next level?’ We have experts in all those fields and we’re here to help.”

Gonzales said this is just the beginning of a strong partnership between the city and the university.

The San Benito EDC offices are located at 701 N. Travis.