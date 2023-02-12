SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is hosting a grand opening for the new Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, Feb. 18th from 3:30p.m to 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 402 W. Robertson Street.

The museum is meant to highlight the history of conjunto music and commemorate San Benito, which is also known as the “Birthplace of Conjunto music.”

Conjunto music has become a staple in the Tex-Mex and Tejano culture, blending two cultures in South Texas into a new form of music and art. Conjunto has become popular in South Texas and northern parts of Mexico.

The opening will feature a ribbon cutting from the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, guest speakers from the Texas Hall of Fame Commission and the San Benito Historical Society.

San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra will also provide a speech on behalf of the City and lastly an appearance of U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and CRO of CHR Records Rick Garcia.

Performances for the grand opening will feature Hilda Lamas and Marlissa Vela, the release stated.