SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department teamed up with local ice cream shop Ice Monkeys to provide free treats for customers.

Officers put away their gear and went behind the counter to serve their community and help them cool off from this summer heat.

“It’s showing that we are a part of them, we’re here to help them and we care about them in whatever they need,” San Benito Police Chief, Mario Perea said.

Perea said Officer Lara approached him and introuduced the idea to interact with the community.

Throughout the event, the officers were able to spend time and engage with their community, while enjoying a tasty treat.