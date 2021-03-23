San Benito offers a new notification system for better communication with residents

SAN BENITO, Texas — The city of San Benito announced a new notification system that has recently been put into use by the city’s utility billing department to help improve communication with its customers.

The city’s news release said the new system will help residents and businesses receive utility updates, trash service updates, street closure information, and other non-emergency notifications through email and/or text messages.

The new system will not take the place of the Code Red Alert System that the city currently uses. It is reserved for use by the San Benito Police Department for relaying critical, emergency information to citizens.

This new system is aimed at residents and businesses who may not have Facebook or other social media accounts, but wish to receive non-critical information and updates from the city of San Benito, said the release.

Users need an email address to opt into the system and manage their accounts. If they wish to receive text message alerts to their cellphones, they can enter a cellphone number and opt into receiving text alerts as well as email notifications.

To sign up for alerts from the city of San Benito click here. An app is also available to download on Android-based cellphones in the Google Play Store. It is not available in the Apple App Store for iPhones at this time, said the city’s news release.