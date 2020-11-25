San Benito native killed in Nebraska mass shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A shooting at a Nebraska Sonic Drive-In Saturday night left two dead and two injured, including a San Benito native.

Nathan Pastrana, 22, and another victim died at the scene, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Two others were transported to a hospital.



Officers first received a call about a bomb threat, then a report of a shooting at the same location. Upon arrival, officers found four individuals with gunshot wounds.

Nathan’s mother, Angela Pastrana, says the 22-year-old had left the Rio Grande Valley to pursue his dreams. He was working part-time at the Sonic.

“He wanted to write his own music. There was never a time where you wouldn’t see Nathan fiddling his guitar. He was always playing his guitar one way or another,” said Pastrana.

Nathan is described by his loved ones as a talented musician, loving brother and beloved son.

Pastrana wants to keep her son’s memory alive.

“I just want my family back home to know that Nathan is coming home. We are gonna keep bringing him up, share him as much as we can and let his presence known just like he was able to do that here,” said Pastrana.

A Facebook fundraiser has been put in place to help Nathan’s family with funeral expenses as they plan to bring him back to San Benito, his hometown.

Bellevue officials identified the suspect of the shooting as Roberto Carlos Silva Jr, 23.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. (Source: Sharpy County Jail)

Silva has been arrested and is facing two counts of first degree murder and one count of arson.

The other victim killed was identified as 28-year-old Ryan Helbert. He was also pronounced dead at the scene, said the release.

Authorities identified the two injured as Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25. They were both transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

See the attached press release regarding a multiple homicide at Sonic in Bellevue. A suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/TXbmNutHP7 — BPD Lt. Jashinske (@Lt_Jashinske) November 22, 2020

Bellevue police state the case remains under investigation. No motive for the shooting has yet been released.