SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museums of San Benito are hoping to get a new home but the move to the historic Azteca building could come with a hefty price tag.

Because of COVID-19, the city closed its doors to the museums of San Benito nearly two years ago. The museums include the Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame Museum, the Freddy Fender Museum, and the San Benito History Museum which are located at the San Benito Community Building.

Photo courtesy: Sandra Tumberlinson

“These artifacts show what San Benito is about and we have them closed off and put away because they are unhappy because they want people to see San Benito’s past and influence in the world,” said Sandra Tumberlinson, the historical museum’s treasurer.

During that time, Vice President of the Texas Conjunto Hall of Fame Museum, Pedro Avila, said the city planned to relocate the three museums from the community building.

Avila said, “Right now all the artifacts are located in the community building.” He goes on to say, “from what I understand from the commissioners is they want to get it back restored to how it used to be. Where the public can come in and rent those buildings for certain occasions like baby showers.”

In return, Avila said they are moving to the first floor of a historic location in San Benito.

“The Aztec building I believe was built in the 1930s and where it was located right at the start of Robinson that was the start of music. That was where I grew up as a young kid and riding on my bike listening to music,” said Avila.

However, the museums come across a number of roadblocks. Code enforcements are needed to get the buildings up to standard for use.

Photo courtesy: Pedro Avila

“It was the issue of carpet being pulled; They were talking about asbestos, but it would have to go through a test,” said Avila.

As for the renovation costs he says they were too high for the city to pay.

“I got three local construction companies to meet me there and we did a walkthrough. Each one pretty much said it’s going to run between 300,000 to 350,000,” said Avila.

After doing another walkthrough with the city, Avila said they came up with a different plan to make it work.

“As long as they help us with some things like flooring, paint, and trim, redo the tiles in the ceiling and redo some of the bathrooms,” said Avila.

He hopes to have further conversations with the city and other partners Friday, so they can make a plan for the opening day.

“Try to have all the artifacts in there by the month of April and shoot for a 4th of July grand opening,” said Avila.

ValleyCentral reached out to the City of San San Benito and is waiting to hear back.