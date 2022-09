SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito said they are moving from Stage 2 Mandatory Water Conservation restrictions to Stage 1 Voluntary Water conservations.

The city’s news release said they are able to adjust restrictions due to recent rain levels at Falcon and Amistad reservoirs that have risen to a combined level above 25 percent capacity.

The city encourages residents to conserve water and to view its water conservation and drought contingency plan.