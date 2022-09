PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primera Police are looking for a 19-year-old man wanted on two felony arrest warrants.

According to police Jonathan Caleb Castro is wanted by their department for possession of a stolen handgun and possession of narcotics.

Police said Castro resides in San Benito, Texas.

Police ask the public if they know the whereabouts of Jonathan Caleb Castro, to contact the Primera Police Department Crime stoppers at 956-536-0776.

All calls will remain anonymous.