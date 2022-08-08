SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment.

On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a residence located in San Benito where they found Moreno.

Despite law enforcement finding spent shell casings in the area, Moreno denied discharging a firearm and claimed unknown individuals had entered his property and shot a gun.

According to the release, Moreno granted law enforcement consent to search his residence.

After entering the residence, authorities discovered various amounts of illegal narcotics as well as multiple firearms, including three AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles, one AK-47 style semiautomatic pistol, one .45-caliber rifle and four handguns.

Authorities also found over 450 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

At that time, Moreno was under indictment for charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument. He was, therefore, prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

On Nov. 15, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. will impose sentencing. At that time, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He will remain in custody pending the hearing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Brownsville Police Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edgardo J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.