SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was ordered to federal prison for his role in a cocaine smuggling scheme, authorities announced.

Baltazar Reyes-Herrera, 28, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to do so on Jan. 20.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced Reyes-Herrera to eight years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard evidence that Reyes-Herrera was to be paid $10,000 to smuggle 18 bundles of cocaine to Mississippi and then bringing the money back for the sale of the 43 pounds of cocaine, a release from the United States Attorney’s Office stated.

The Arrest

On Oct. 19, 2020, Reyes-Herrera was arrested at the Sarita checkpoint close to midnight while driving a tractor-trailer. He told authorities he was driving to Houston to pick up a truck from an auction. However, an alert from a K-9 officer led officers to conduct a more thorough inspection of the vehicle.

When officers crawled underneath the tractor they say they found handprints on the bolts that hold the rear differential in place. Eighteen bundles of cocaine were concealed in the hollow differential.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $500,000.

According to evidence heard at the trial, Reyes-Herrera bought truck insurance two hours before arriving at the checkpoint. He did not have valid travel logs for the trip and did not possess a valid commercial license.

Reyes-Herrera will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison.