San Benito man arrested after body of missing woman found

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man for the murder of a 27-year-old woman.

Christy Martinez, a Harlingen resident, was reported missing by her family on November 24. Harlingen Major Crime Investigators along with the Texas Rangers, and United States Marshals followed up on leads regarding the case.

On Saturday, authorities discovered Martinez’s body in a remote location off Jimenez Road in Cameron County, according to Harlingen PD.

After further investigation, 21-year-old Issac Vasquez was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

Vasquez has been arraigned on the charges and has received a one million dollar bond for the charge of murder and a one hundred thousand dollar bond for the charge of Tampering with Evidence.

This case is currently an open and evolving investigation.