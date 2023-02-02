SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested Monday for traveling with his spouse after she issued a protective order against him, authorities say.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Roberto Chavez, 28, was arrested and charged with assault and family violence Jan. 18.

On that day, Chavez was laying in bed with his spouse and accused her of having an affair, documents indicate. He became upset when she refused to hand over her cell phone and “pulled her head three times near the neck area with his hands,” the affidavit said.

The woman stated Chavez was intoxicated at the time of the assault, according to the document. The spouse’s brother heard the disturbance from the other room and managed to get Chavez off his sister before the men then got into a physical altercation that resulted in them both falling over a patio gate, the affidavit stated.

When deputies spoke with Chavez, he stated his justification for allegedly assaulting his spouse was that she became upset when “he turned on the bedroom light,” according to the affidavit.

On Monday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered Chavez was traveling with his spouse, violating an active emergency protective order.

Chavez was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.