SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police arrested a man who they say assaulted a family member.

On Monday, at around 3:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lolita Street in reference to a past assault, according to a SBPD news release.

Officers say when they arrived they discovered a large pool of blood in the middle of the road. Police say witnesses told them two family members got into a physical fight.

Police say Christopher Espinoza, 23, struck his uncle and knocked him unconscious. The 48-year-old victim was who was transported to the hospital before officers arrived. He remains in critical condition due to his injuries.

Later, police say they obtained evidence that linked Espinoza to the assault. An arrest warrant was issued for him on the charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a 2nd-degree felony.

Espinoza was arrested on Tuesday, March 7, and arraigned on March 8. His bond is set at $100,000 bond.