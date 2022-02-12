SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened at a Subway Restaurant.

San Benito Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Subway at 1220 W. Business Highway 77 at around noon on Saturday, a release by the San Benito Police Department said.

Officials said that two men entered the restaurant and robbed employees and a guest at knifepoint, taking the money from the cash register and personal property from the bystander.

The two men left in a white vehicle that had paper license plates on it, and was last seen traveling eastbound from the restaurant, the release said.

The release describes the men as being dressed in dark hooded clothing, with one of them having tattoos on his neck.

The San Benito Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigation Division at 956-361-3880.