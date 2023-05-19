SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirmed on Friday that San Benito High School Principal Marcus C. Ysasi has returned to work.

On Tuesday, the district announced they had placed Ysasi on paid administrative leave.

The district did not give the reason for Ysasi’s leave only saying, “We do not comment on personnel matters and no further comment will be made regarding Mr. Ysasi’s employment status.”

Ysasi was named principal of San Benito High School in January of this year. He replaced the prior principal, who was also placed on leave and eventually retired.