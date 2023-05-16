SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School principal Marcus Ysasi has been placed on paid administrative leave.

San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirmed the move in a news release provided to ValleyCentral Tuesday morning.

The district said, “As a matter of public interest, it is important to note that any/all personnel matters are guided by applicable District policies and procedures. The District also ensures not only privacy for all employees but also a confidential, accurate, and thorough inquiry of any/all personnel matters.”

San Benito CISD added they do not comment on personnel matters and no further comment will be made regarding Mr. Ysasi’s employment status.

Ysasi was named principal of San Benito High School in January of this year.

He was hired to replace the previous principal Gilbert Galvan, who was also placed on administrative leave in December 2022. Galvan eventually retired from the district, where he worked for decades.