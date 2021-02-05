San Benito hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents over the age of 65.

The vaccine clinic will take place on Tuesday, February 9, and begin at 6 a.m. at San Benito Fairgrounds and go on until supplies last.

The number of vaccines at the clinic is not known at this time and will depend on the amount allocated by the state.

This vaccine clinic is aimed at residents above the age of 65. Anyone who attends will need to bring a valid photo ID and fill out a registration form.

Registration forms will be provided at the location, however, residents are encouraged to fill out the forms ahead of time. Forms can be found at www.cityofsanbenito.com. Updates will also be posted on the city’s social media pages.