COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

San Benito hosting clinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

San Benito water tower

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito will host the second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents who received the first dose in February.

The vaccine clinic will take place at the San Benito Fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Only those who received the first dose of the vaccine in San Benito on February 9 will be eligible.

Residents in attendance must bring a photo ID and the COVID-19 vaccination card they received after the first dose was administered.

Overnight parking is not allowed before the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday