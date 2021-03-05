San Benito hosting clinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Benito will host the second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents who received the first dose in February.

The vaccine clinic will take place at the San Benito Fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Only those who received the first dose of the vaccine in San Benito on February 9 will be eligible.

Residents in attendance must bring a photo ID and the COVID-19 vaccination card they received after the first dose was administered.

Overnight parking is not allowed before the event.