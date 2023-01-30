SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new principal was recently announced for San Benito High School.

At a special board meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees Jan. 26, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District named Marcus Ysasi as the high school’s principal. The hire fills the vacancy created with the retirement of former principal Gilbert Galvan, who announced his retirement Jan. 23.

Ysasi, a Raymondville native, has been in education since 2003, according to San Benito CISD.

The new principal started his career as an after-school and substitute teacher in 2005 with the Mount Pleasant Independent School District. In 2006, Ysasi became a teacher at Mount Pleasant High School.

Throughout the years, Ysasi continued his experience in education and served as an assistant principal with Harts Bluff ISD from 2010 to 2015.

He has also served as principal of Riverside Middle School with San Benito CISD in 2015 and returned with MPISD as principal of Chapel Hill High School from 2016 to 2022, the Facebook post stated.

“I have a firm belief that every single student can achieve at high levels regardless of whether they go straight into a career, college, or the military regardless of their background or what others or society tells us that we ‘should’ be,” Ysasi said.